Polling in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency begins amid tight security

Polling is being held at 1553 booths spread across six Assembly segments-Anaikattu, Vellore, KV Kuppam, Gudiyatham, Ambur and Vaniyambadi.

Published: 05th August 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

VELLORE: The crucial polling in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency has started amidst tight security. 

Returning Officer cum District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram received first-time voters with bouquets at a polling station located at Allapuram in Vellore city.

Polling began after a brief halt due to EVM glitches at three polling booths in Vaniyambadi and Ambur. Barring a few incidents of technical glitches, polling is underway smoothly, sources said.

Talking to reporters, Shanmuga Sundaram appealed for all voters to exercise their franchise. "All the people should cast their votes. Booth slips are not mandatory, any of the documents authorised by ECI can be shown for casting vote," he said. The Collector also asked voters not to give room for any inducements.

Shanmuga Sundaram said previous polls recorded 75 per cent turnout and hoped the turnout would not be less than 75 per cent this time as well.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for ensuring smooth conduct of polling by deploying a contingent of 6000 personnel including Central Armed Paramilitary Forces.

IG P Nagarajan and DIG N Kamini are supervising the security arrangements. The SPs are moving across the constituency manning the personnel.

As many as 28 candidates are seeking mandate in Vellore. AIADMK's AC Shanmugam and DMK candidate DM Kathir Anand have been locked in a direct fight in Vellore where polls scheduled for April was deferred following huge cash haul.

