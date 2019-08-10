Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?

The opposition DMK alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in the State earlier this year, winning 37 of the 38 seats that went to the polls.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: DMK candidate DM Kathir Anand's low victory margin of just over 8,000 votes in the election to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat indicates all is not well with the Dravidian major. 

Though the DMK alliance's strength in the Lower House of Parliament has risen to 39 (including Puducherry), the party's tepid performance in a traditional stronghold has raised doubts about the leadership of party chief MK Stalin.

“In the recent by-elections to four Assembly segments in the region, the DMK won three seats in places where its traditional support base is low. However, the party has a strong base in Vellore. It won in Gudiyatham and Ambur Assembly segments. Against this backdrop, the victory margin raises doubts about the leadership of DMK chief MK Stalin,” observed political analyst Ravindran Duraisamy. 

“The result indicates he will not be able to steer his party to power in the 2021 Assembly elections,” he said.

However, there is an opinion that it is the Durai Murugan factor that played a larger role in the Vellore poll. The party candidate Kathir Anand is the son of the DMK treasurer.

ALSO READ | DMK seizes Vellore: Result suggests close battle for House in 2021

“The DMK has not polled more votes because there is a kind of discontent against the candidate. As far as Vellore is concerned, the Durai Murugan factor has played a larger role than Stalin’s leadership,” argued Dr Ramu Manivannan, head of the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Madras University. He believed the poll outcome was not a reflection on the DMK leadership’s strength.

Stalin thanks voters for choosing DMK candidate

DMK president MK Stalin has thanked the voters of Vellore for electing the party’s candidate in the Lok Sabha election to the constituency.

“The ruling party approached the election using the government machinery while DMK had the support of only alliance parties and the people,” he said and hailed the party strategy and hard work of the cadre.

ALSO READ | It is a virtual victory for AIADMK in Vellore, claim EPS, OPS  

NOTA vs Win margin

The number of votes polled for the NOTA option – 9,417 votes – exceeded winning margin.

NTK gets boost

Naam Thamizhar Katchi secured 26,995 votes, a five-fold rise over 5,223 which it polled from the six Assembly segments under Vellore LS constituency in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Vellore Lok Sabha constituency AIADMK Vellore Lok Sabha Polls Vellore Lok Sabha Elections MK Stalin DM Kathir Anand Durai Murugan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp