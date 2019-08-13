Cauvery swells to brim: Two villages evacuated, roads blocked in Hogenakkal

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: People from two villages —Nagerkovil and Nadarkottai — were moved to temporary shelters established at the Hogenakkal Government High School after water in Hogenakkal reached 2.80 lakh cusec and the flood water reached their houses.

The disaster management team, led by Pennagaram Tahsildar Sadhasivam and involved in monitoring the flood situation at Hogenakkal, moved as many as 70 people on Monday.

The Hogenakkal-Anchetty roads have been blocked as strong currents have made it impossible for vehicles to safely cross the place.

With heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Cauvery river, inflow to Hogenakkal soon exceeded the predictions of the district administration.

Hence, they began evacuating the two villages near to the waterbody to prevent any loss of life. The high school was prepared as a shelter with beds and blankets and food has been provided there.

While the abrupt increase in water level at Hogenakkal caught them off guard, the disaster management team has been working round the clock to cater to the people, said Sub-Collector Sivan Arul.

The two villages were evacuated last in August 2018, when the water level in the Hogenakkal reached 2 lakh cusec, he added.

The official noted that the tourist spot has been severely damaged and it would take months for the repair work to be done. The water level rose from a mere 4,600 cusecs to 3 lakh cusecs in just two days, destroying the railings and washing away the gates. A few commercial buildings were also flooded, he said.

Collector S Malarvizhi has issued an order, stating that all commercial establishments in Hogenakkal will be closed till the flood clears.

She told TNIE that the Hogenakkal drinking water pumping and filtration units have been stopped to prevent any damage to the system. The turbid water (with suspended matter) would affect the functioning of the motors.

As the filtration system has been contaminated, the water supplied now will not be suitable for consumption. Panchayats and Municipalities have also issued warnings to all local residents to remain calm till the situation clears.