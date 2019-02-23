Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leadership condoles death of Villupuram MP S Rajendran

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam had condoled the death of Villupuram MP S Rajendran who was killed in a car accident in the wee hours of Saturday.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Pannerselvam pay last respects to S Rajendran at his residence in Viluppuram

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had condoled the death of Villupuram MP S Rajendran who was killed in a car accident in the wee hours of Saturday. Rajendran had been returning after taking part in a dinner at PMK founder S Ramadoss’ Thailapuram residence.

In the joint statement, they deemed the death of S Rajendran, who was the district secretary of the party’s farmers wing as great loss to the party and lauded his achievements and contributions to the party.

The leaders also asked party members to be careful and attentive while travelling echoing their former party leader J Jayalalitha’s words of caution. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister offered their condolences to S Rajendran’s family and relatives and reaffirmed their solidarity with the family in their time of grief
 

