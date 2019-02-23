Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK's Villupuram MP Rajendran killed in car accident

Rajendran was among the five AIADMK MPs who extended support to O Panneerselvam after Jayalalithaa's death.

Rajendran's car was badly damaged in the accident. (Photo| EPS)

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Lok Sabha MP S Rajendran died in an accident at Tindivanam on his way to Chennai in the wee hours of Saturday. 

Rajendran, 62, who belonged to Athanapattu village near Kiliyanur in Vanur taluk in Villupuram district was the Villupuram MP. He was accompanied by his relative cum assistant Tamilselvan and driver Arumaiselvam.

On Friday evening, he took part in a dinner arranged by PMK founder Ramadoss at his house at Thailapuram and stayed in the government guest house in Jagampettai near Tindivanam.

On Saturday morning, his driver lost control of the car and rammed into an under-construction median on the Tindivanam to Mailam road. 

Villupuram MP Rajendran

Following the crash, all three of them were rushed to a government hospital in Tindivanam where doctors declared Rajendran dead. The other two are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Rajendran, a farmer and active member of the AIADMK, was district secretary for the party's farmers' wing. He was elected as a Lok Sabha MP in 2014. Rajendran was among the five AIADMK MPs who extended support to O Panneerselvam after Jayalalithaa's death.

Rajendran was also a member of the standing committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers and Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

State minister C V Shanmugam paid homage to his body at the government hospital. Party sources confirmed that chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam are on their way from Chennai to pay homage to Rajendran.

Rajendran is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

