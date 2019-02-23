Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu youth murders friend over Tik Tok video 

The deceased had uploaded a Tik Tok video on Thursday in which the accused is seen speaking ill of a particular community in his village.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A youth from Thalambedu village near Thiruthani was killed by his friend after a Tik Tok video they uploaded led to protests in their village.

The deceased, identified as Vijay, had uploaded a Tik Tok video on Thursday in which the accused Venkatraman is seen speaking ill of a particular community in his village. On going viral, the video evoked protests from villagers calling for action against the duo.

On realising that they might go behind bars for the video, the duo went into hiding and waited for the situation to blow over. In an effort to draw the youth out, police had detained Venkatraman’s father for questioning.

This development irked Venkatraman who chose to blame Vijay who had uploaded the video. Venkatraman allegedly struck an inebriated Vijay with a blunt instrument and killed him. He then surrendered at the Thiruthani Police Station.

