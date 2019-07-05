Udhayanidhi Stalin in DMK: Unopposed, a smooth son rise again

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: How will DMK supporters explain Udhayanidhi’s lateral entry into the party fold? When similar allegations were made against Stalin, DMK spokesmen shot it down saying he had worked his way up from the grassroots. The same does not apply for his son. After acting in several movies, overnight, Udhayanidhi became the managing director of the party mouthpiece Murasoli.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, he campaigned across the State, touching every constituency. This despite him not holding any party post. The tour, sources say, gave him an opportunity to interact and get acquainted with party functionaries across districts, which was evident when all district units adopted resolutions urging the high command to make him the youth wing secretary.

“His election campaigns were orchestrated with the plan of giving him a post in the party,” a functionary told Express. “But we did not expect it to happen this soon.” In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, DMK had faced sharp criticisms from various quarters -- from Naam Tamizhar Party to the BJP -- for its choice of candidates.

The party had fielded family members of several of its tall leaders. All of them have won the elections and are now throwing their weight behind Udhayanidhi. Last week, former Transport Minister KN Nehru and veteran TR Baalu also came out in support of Udhayanidhi, saying he was the future of the party.

Writer Imayam says there is no opposition within the party to his elevation. “I hope the move strengthens the youth wing, which will help the party in the next elections.”

“Popular faces are important for populist politics,” reasons political commentator Subagunarajan. “Udhayanidhi is a popular face. He will carry forward the Dravidian legacy. The DMK is facing an uphill task of resisting Hindutva politics. This is not the easiest of times, and Udhayanidhi will have to prove his capability.”

Another DMK sympathiser sums it up citing what Periyar had said in the Seventies: The DMK cannot be weakened from the outside, only insiders would be able to do that.

