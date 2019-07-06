TN releases MBBS merit list, NEET topper K Shruthi secures first place

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health minister C Vijaya Baskar released rank list for MBBS and BDS admission 2019-2020 at government multi super-speciality hospital, Omandurar Estate on Saturday.

K Shruthi, Tamil Nadu NEET topper secured first place in the State Rank list with NEET score 685, A K Aswin Raj with 677 marks secured the second rank, and V Elamathi with 676 marks secured the third rank in the top 10 list.

The first copy of the rank list was received by the health secretary Beela Rajesh and selection committee secretary Dr G Selvarajan. Rank list for government quota seats in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges and management quota seats in self-financing colleges were released separately.

Speaking to the press after releasing the rank list health minister said, "The stand of the State Government in implementing Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota will be announced on Monday after all parties meeting at the Secretariat.

The first phase of counselling for medical admission will begin on Monday (July 8), the health minister added.

Dr Selvarajan said, total 31,353 eligible applications were received. Among them were boys 11,741 and girls 19,612. Among the eligible applications total 17,618 were previous year students. Also, 23,291 applications were received from the State Board students, 9,841 from CBSE and SSCE, 479 from Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) and 1,402 from others.

The health minister said, "Total number of MBBS government seats are 5,400, among them, 580 seats were given for all India quota, and remaining 3,968 are state quota. The total number of government BDS seats are 1,940. The state government added 350 additional MBBS seats this year".

The candidates can access full rank list at www.tnmedicalselection.org website.

Name NEET Score District K Shruthi 685 Thiruvallur AK Aswin Raj 677 Anthiyur V Elamathi 676 Coimbatore G Siva Monish Kumar 670 Tirunelveli A Anbuvanan 670 Chennai A Sreekanth 667 Chennai A Thaanya 665 Coimbatore P Priyanka Reddy 660 Chennai N Shakthi Meenal 659 Coimbatore Shalini Jeyaraman 655 Bangalore



