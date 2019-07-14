Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor Suriya flays Centre's Draft National Education Policy, says key focus only on entrance exams

Suriya pointed out that the Draft NEP's key focus was on entrance examinations instead of providing equitable and quality education.

Published: 14th July 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar has slammed the Centre's Draft National Education Policy (NEP), saying some of the provisions in it would disadvantage students in rural areas.

The actor also pointed out that the policy's key focus was on entrance examinations instead of providing equitable and quality education.

"Everyone is angered, anguished and scared about focus of NEP being only on conducting entrance exams and not in providing quality and equitable education for students," he said at an event here on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Private schools see flaws in National Education Policy draft

Questioning the haste shown in implementation of the policy, the 43-year-old actor said, "It is going to affect 30 crore students of the country."

He claimed that some provisions of the draft would "severely affect" students living in rural areas.

On the three-language policy, Suriya further said it would discourage students from going to schools.

"How will they attend classes? I myself find it challenging to teach third language to my kids," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suriya Actor Suriya Tamil actor Suriya Draft National Education Policy Draft NEP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp