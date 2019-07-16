Tamil Nadu government to build three barrages across Cauvery to boost groundwater

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Monday that three barrages would be constructed along the Cauvery river to improve the groundwater table of the riverbed.

Earlier, speaking on the debate on demands for grants, DMK member K N Nehru said that according to reports, around 100 TMC water drained into the sea last monsoon.

“We have urged the PWD to let the water into Kollidam so that several lakes along the river would be filled up with the excess water. But, the PWD didn’t heed our demands,” he said, urging the government to construct a barrage along the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers to save water and improve the groundwater table.

“We can save at least 100 TMC of water if we construct barrages from Mukkombu to Keelanai,” he noted. Palaniswami replied that steps were taken to construct a barrage at Nanjai Pugalur near Karur on the Cauvery.

“Besides, detailed project reports are being prepared for constructing two more barrages along the river,” he concluded.