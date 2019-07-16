Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to build three barrages across Cauvery to boost groundwater

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed that steps were taken to construct a barrage at Nanjai Pugalur near Karur on the Cauvery.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery water

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Monday that three barrages would be constructed along the Cauvery river to improve the groundwater table of the riverbed.

Earlier, speaking on the debate on demands for grants, DMK member K N Nehru said that according to reports, around 100 TMC water drained into the sea last monsoon.

DMK alleges insult, stages walkout after discussion on removal of Tamil from postal examination

“We have urged the PWD to let the water into Kollidam so that several lakes along the river would be filled up with the excess water.  But, the PWD didn’t heed our demands,” he said, urging the government to construct a barrage along the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers to save water and improve the groundwater table.

“We can save at least 100 TMC of water if we construct barrages from Mukkombu to Keelanai,” he noted. Palaniswami replied that steps were taken to construct a barrage at Nanjai Pugalur near Karur on the Cauvery.

“Besides, detailed project reports are being prepared for constructing two more barrages along the river,” he concluded.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Cauvery Cauvery barrages
Water Crisis
