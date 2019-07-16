DMK alleges insult, stages walkout after discussion on removal of Tamil from postal examination

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of DMK staged a walkout from the Assembly on Monday after taking an exception to a remark made by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam when he replied to a special calling attention motion on removing Tamil from postal examination, which was moved by former School Education Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Thangam Thennarasu asked how the State government would register our opposition to the removal of Tamil from the postal competitive examination held on Sunday. He also asked why the government was hesitating to adopt a resolution condemning the Centre for its efforts to impose Hindi.

D Jayakumar, Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms, replied, “Both DMK and AIADMK are sailing in the same boat over the Hindi imposition issue. Our AIADMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will raise the issue in Parliament on Tuesday and your (DMK) members should do the same. The State government will act accordingly after coming to know the Centre’s stand on this issue.”

O Panneerselvam intervened and said, “The DMK members have already decided to stage a walkout. Hence, they are not satisfied with the answer given by Jayakumar.”Duraimurugan, DMK deputy floor leader said, “Initially minister Jayakumar said both of us are sailing in the same boat. That’s why we questioned the ruling party’s hesitation to adopt a resolution, but the Deputy CM is insulting us, saying that we are searching for a reason to stage walkout.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “We should wait for a day to know the Centre’s decision. The State government will fight to put an end to the Hindi imposition efforts.” However, the DMK staged a walkout, followed by members of the Congress and the lone Indian Union Muslim League member.

