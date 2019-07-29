Vellore polls: DMK chief Stalin promises industrial town 

By Express News Service

VELLORE: DMK president MK Stalin, during an election campaign at Vaniyambadi, on Sunday said an industrial town will be set up near Vaniyambadi to provide employment to local youths. He also added basic amenities will be provided to tribal people in the district.

Speaking at the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections to Vellore constitiuency, Stalin said the people of the State supported DMK and that showed in the thumping victory of 37 Lok Sabha seats in the recently-concluded parliamentary elections.

While canvassing for votes in favour of DMK candidate, DM Kathir Anand, Stalin said Kathir will emerge victorious in the upcoming election, carrying the legacy of his father and DMK Treasurer – Durai Murugan, who won the most number of assembly elections in the State, only next to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

READ HERE: Vellore polls turning out to be a litmus test for Dravidian rivals

The DMK president said that basic amenities such as toilets, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), road, electricity, and sewage canals will be provided to tribals in the district. Also, an industrial town will be set up in Mallagunda near Vaniyambadi so as to provide employment to local youths.

“Recently, a report published in a newspaper noted that DMK had won the April Lok Sabha election with the highest voting ratio in the country. This fact clearly suggests that Tamil Nadu people are with DMK,” Stalin added.