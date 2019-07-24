Vellore polls turning out to be a litmus test for Dravidian rivals

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE: The name Vellore has been enshrined in the annals of history for the Indian soldiers' revolt against the British army, Sepoy Mutiny in 1806 AD, paving the way for the 1857 first war of Independence to free India from the clutches of the colonial British. Even before that it witnessed several wars between the Kings who wanted to take control of the strategic place.

Now, again there is a battle being waged by two prominent political parties- the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK- to win the elections to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.

As many as 14.32 lakh voters are going to seal the fate 28 candidates, prominent among them are AC Shanmugam of AIADMK and DM Kathir Anand of DMK, seeking the mandate. Naam Tamilar Katchi's S Deepalakshmi is also facing the polls with a slogan of change. The polling is scheduled for August 5.

The historically significant Vellore is plagued with several issues, particularly water shortage, irreparable damage caused to the Palar River, lack of adequate infrastructure and small and medium enterprises facing crisis.

With a major chunk of the population engaged in agricultural production, availability of water is a major concern since the perennial Palar has gone bone dry. They look upon the skies to open up more often than not. But the hide and seek monsoon leaves them in tears many a times.

Vellore city is afflicted with infrastructure issues. Lack of adequate road infrastructure hit the people badly as they have to gasp for breath when on the roads.

Once described as mini-Sivakasi for its concentration of the match industry, Gudiyatham is reduced to its old self now due to various factors. The roll-out of GST has spelt doom for the entrepreneurs as they are not able to cope with financial stress.

The weaving sector, on the decline over the years in Gudiyatham, also looking for some heavenly intervention to get revived from the imminent fatal fall.

The plea for setting up a leather hub in the district has also been remaining on the papers despite the government authorities, at times, giving assurance. The people of KV Kuppam Assembly constituency are longing for better basic amenities and infrastructure.

These issues are expected to reflect in the August 5 polls.

Veteran political leader and founder of Puthiya Neethi Katchi AC Shanmugam, who had represented Vellore in the Lok Sabha in 1984 on behalf of AIADMK, is yelling out with tall promises to woo the voters and his rival Kathir Anand is not lagging behind in giving poll assurances.

Shanmugam secured 3.24 lakh votes, coming second, in the 2014 elections when he contested on behalf of BJP in Vellore. This time, he is seeking the mandate on behalf of AIADMK with Two Leaves his poll symbol.

He hopes to turn the tide in his favour in the elections hoping to reap rich on what he is seeing 'a change' in the mood of voters.

Almost the entire Tamil Nadu Cabinet is camping in Vellore constituency with micro-level electioneering employing all the resources available at its disposal.

On the other hand, DMK has parachuted all its MLAs and senior leaders to start from where it has left in the April elections. The DMK leaders, though cautious, mainly believe that the wave that had swept the State during the general elections would continue. But they have to move mountains to achieve a similar feat in Vellore as well.

The election scheduled for April 18 had to be deferred due to cash seizures from men associated with DMK top leaders.

As far as the composition of the electorate is concerned, Vanniyars, Muslims and Dalits are in sizable population in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, with the power to swing the results. Mudaliyars and other communities are also present in considerable numbers.

Electorate stats

Total Voters 14, 32, 555

Men 7, 01, 351

Women 7, 31, 099

Transgender 105

Polling Stations 1553

Locations 715

Vulnerable Stations 179



Assembly segments: Vellore, Anaikattu, KV Kuppam (SC), Gudiytham (SC), Ambur, Vaniyambadi

Main Candidates

AC Shanmugam AIADMK

DM Kathir Anand DMK

S Deepalakshmi Naam Tamilar Katchi



2014 results