'I expected a better score', says Tamil Nadu NEET topper Shruthi K

Johanna Deeksha By

Express News Service

The student from Velammal Knowledge Park, Ponneri managed to clear the exam in her first attempt but says frequent changes in answer key was the reason she didn't get the marks she expected

Seventeen-year-old Shruthi K from Velammal Knowledge Park, Ponneri is the Tamil Nadu topper in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. While she got the open category rank of 57, she secured the overall 9th rank under the OBC category. The 10th rank in the girls' category and rank three, in the All India OBC girls category. Yet Shruthi is not entirely happy with the results. She says she expected a much higher rank.

READ HERE | Two years after Anitha, Tirupur government school student commits suicide after failing NEET

"I'm still happy that I topped Tamil Nadu though, don't get me wrong," she says smiling. Shruthi studied in a school close by to her locality till Class 10 and moved to Velammal (CBSE) only for her 11th and 12th standard. She has cleared the exam in her first attempt.

Shruthi says her disappointment comes from the fact that the answer key was changed at least a couple of times post the exam. "To be frank, I was expecting a much higher rank but that when the controversy started over the answer key I began to get worried. It was because the initial key was different from the final key. I'd actually expected a much high score," she said.

READ HERE | No social media or phones, 8 hours of study daily: NEET 2019 topper Nalin's mantra

Several students also took to social media to point out that the NTA had made several changes to the answer keys. One of the users said, "Prakash Javdekar sir, please look into the matter because NTA is doing whatever they want and are changing answers in the Neet answer key. What was correct initially is suddenly being marked wrong without any proof."

Another user also addressed a tweet to former HRD Minister, Javdekar saying, "Respected sir, the latest NEET UG answer key released today on June 5 displayed 4 wrong answers respectively Code R5, Q no. 35,68,118,125. 20 marks matter a lot. Kindly look into the matter,"

Several other students requested the ministry to intervene in the matter because the changes were being made till the very last minute.

(This story originally appeared on edexlive.com)