Home States Tamil Nadu

Two years after Anitha, Tirupur government school student commits suicide after failing NEET

She was hopeful of clearing the test and joining the medical course as she scored 490 marks in the 12th Standard, according to police.

Published: 05th June 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

17-year-old S Ritusree from Tirupur committed suicide on 5 June 2019 for not being able to clear NEET. (Photo | By Special Arrangement)

17-year-old S Ritusree from Tirupur committed suicide on 5 June 2019 for not being able to clear NEET. (Photo | By Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Barely hours after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results were announced, a student from Tirupur committed suicide. S Ritusree, who is only 17, committed suicide by hanging herself at her house and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The student had scored 98 per cent in her 12th board. This comes two years after Ariyalur's Anitha committed suicide. Anitha had also scored a similar score in her board exams.

READ HERE | 'I expected a better score', says Tamil Nadu NEET topper Shruthi K

Ritusree hailed from Venliyangkadu of Tirupur and was a student of Jaivabbai Government Higher Secondary School.

According to sources, the teenager was upset as she failed to qualify for the NEET exam. In the 12th board exams, Ritusree managed to score 490 out of 500 which is a score of 98 per cent. However, the girl was unable to score enough marks in the NEET exam in order to qualify for a medical seat. 

READ HERE | Finding Anitha: What I discovered about the face of Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET agitation

According to the police, the student hung herself using a saree in her house and was brought dead to the hospital. Tirupur Police have registered a case and have sent the body for post mortem.

(With online desk inputs)

(This story originally appeared on edexlive.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Tamil Nadu NEET NEET results 2019 Anitha Anitha Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp