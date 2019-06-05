Two years after Anitha, Tirupur government school student commits suicide after failing NEET

By Express News Service

Barely hours after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results were announced, a student from Tirupur committed suicide. S Ritusree, who is only 17, committed suicide by hanging herself at her house and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The student had scored 98 per cent in her 12th board. This comes two years after Ariyalur's Anitha committed suicide. Anitha had also scored a similar score in her board exams.

Ritusree hailed from Venliyangkadu of Tirupur and was a student of Jaivabbai Government Higher Secondary School.

According to sources, the teenager was upset as she failed to qualify for the NEET exam. In the 12th board exams, Ritusree managed to score 490 out of 500 which is a score of 98 per cent. However, the girl was unable to score enough marks in the NEET exam in order to qualify for a medical seat.

According to the police, the student hung herself using a saree in her house and was brought dead to the hospital. Tirupur Police have registered a case and have sent the body for post mortem.

