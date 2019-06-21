Home States Tamil Nadu

'Thanks for the offer of water but can you fill up Mullaperiyar instead': TN CM to Pinarayi

Palaniswami alleged that Kerala went against the SC judgement which said that water could be stored to the dam's full level of 152 ft by scuttling strengthening works.

Published: 21st June 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to extend cooperation to store water to the full level in the Mullaperiyar dam as the state was reeling under a severe water shortage.

Welcoming Kerala's gesture to supply water to Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said the neighbouring state had only offered a one-time supply of two million litres whereas everyday supply would help.

"I thank the Kerala Chief Minister, but this will not be sufficient. We are supplying 525 million litres water (in Chennai) daily. It will be useful for us if 2 million litres could be given to the state every day," he said, addressing a press conference at the Secretariat here.

Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Sholavaram and Red Hills reservoirs here have dried up and despite that supplies were being made to the people, he said.

A letter will be written to Kerala in this regard, he said.

Earlier, he chaired a meet of top officials and Ministers to review the steps taken for proper drinking water distribution to the people in view of the scarcity situation in the state.

On the Mullaperiyar dam issue, he said: "Honourable Kerala Chief Minister should extend cooperation to store 152 feet water as per the Supreme Court order. Tamil Nadu faces a severe water problem."

He also sought the Kerala government's cooperation to implement the Aanamalayar, Nallaru projects to meet the needs of farmers and the public in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.

Pointing to the Supreme Court judgement on the dam issue, which had said water could be stored to the full level of 152 feet after carrying out strengthening works, he alleged that Kerala, however, had scuttled refurbishment works.

As early as three years ago, Tamil Nadu had floated Rs 7.85 crore worth tender and begun dam strengthening work. "Kerala, however, created several stumbling blocks to begin work. We could not transport materials like sand and take labourers," he said.

"We need every drop of water," he said, adding people in five districts, including Theni and Ramanathapuram, are dependent on Mullaiperiyar water for their livelihood.

He appealed to Kerala to extend cooperation to store full water in the Mullaiperiyar dam.

Also, he appealed to the people to use water judiciously in view of the shortage situation.

Going into the factors that led to water shortage situation, Palaniswami cited factors like monsoon failure, deficient rainfall and a dip in the water table.

The government has been taking appropriate steps to address the issue, he said. Also, water from other sources did not materialise, he pointed out.

Tamil Nadu received only 2 tmc Krishna river water from Andhra Pradesh, while the state should have got 18 tmc ft of water, the Chief Minister said.

ALSO READ | Don't politicise water crisis, Tamil Nadu government tackling nature's fury, D Jayakumar tells reporters

"Now, they (AP) say Kandaleru dam has only about 4 tmc of water. Water could be pumped to Chennai through the canal only if the storage is 8.5 tmc at the reservoir," he said, adding there was no possibility to get Krishna water as of now.

Also, Tamil Nadu was yet to receive its share of Cauvery waters, he pointed out. Despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority directing release of 9.11 tmc water to Tamil Nadu for the month of June, Karnataka was refusing to comply, the Chief Minister said.

If this was the present situation, Tamil Nadu "will not get a drop of water" if a dam came up at Mekedatu, he said.

On Stalin's criticism, asking him why he had not met his Karnataka counterpart to press for water, the Chief Minister said that as per the CWMA directive, water should be released to Tamil Nadu and there was no need to 'supplicate' anyone.

He recalled that last year when he tried to meet then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for water, it was not entertained and water release for drinking need was not considered.

However, he clarified that during that period, there was no Cauvery authority and in view of such a scenario, he made an effort to meet his counterpart.

The Chief Minister also wanted Stalin to respond to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's poll promise in Karnataka, wherein he had "assured building a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery and disbanding CWMA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water crisis Pinarayi Vijayan Edappadi Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Water Crisis ground water drought Stalin
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • g chandrasekar
    Govts in Kerala have opposed tooth and nail water projects for Tamil Nadu situated in the rain shadown region ever since independence. Kerala has been an ally of Karnataka for the past 5o years to deny cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Even after the supreme court verdict kerala declines cooperate to initiate repair works in Mullaperiyar dam so that water could be stored up to 152 feet as per the court order. It has opposed diversion of Pamba achan kovi to TN as suggested by central water commission and rather allowed water to flow into Arabian sea than give it to Pandimars a phrase widely used in kerala to describe black tamils. Kerala opposes the very mention of this project at various meetings held by water resources ministry. It starves part of Kanyakumari district by block the left bank canal. Now to claim that it comes to the rescue to TN is a publicity gimmick which has been played up by both Brahminical and Mallu media. People in TN have seen through the game of successive kerala government whether they belong to CPIM or congress. Hatred for Tamil Nadu in kerala is seen to be believed. bharat mata ke jai
    1 day ago reply
Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp