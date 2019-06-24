Kamal Haasan’s silence on crucial issues affecting Tamil Nadu a concern for MNM cadre

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The failure of Kamal Haasan to speak up on many crucial issues affecting the State in the recent past is causing concern among some of the party functionaries. He has not spoken much on any issues after the poll debacle of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), added the functionaries Express spoke to.

Meanwhile, Kamal is busy with ‘Bigg Boss’.

A party candidate in Assembly bypoll said, “After the results were announced there was a meeting on May 24 to felicitate the district functionaries and candidates who secured a decent number of votes. Even in that meeting, the contestants were not given an opportunity to air their views. But, now the leadership has gone completely silent. I think we must be vocal on political issues now and air our views to the people. This is the only way to project ourselves as an alternative to the Dravidian parties.”

On the occasion, Kamal had said, “It is a great beginning considering the vertical climb in a short time. We have learnt that the journey is much longer and we are now being seen as an alternative.”



But too many issues have popped up in the State since then and neither Kamal nor the spokespersons have spoken on party’s stand.

The issues include the proposal to make Hindi mandatory in all schools, water crisis, suicides by students who failed in NEET, Chennai-Salem Expressway and hydrocarbon extraction projects.

Except for a brief interaction with reporters on June 1 at Tiruchy, where he spoke against making Hindi compulsory, Kamal did not make any statement on key issues.

Murali Abbas, a party spokesperson, said, “Our founder Kamal Haasan do not politicise all issues as we want to put forth constructive solutions to issues. So, our leader is consulting experts to understand how to resolve the issues State is facing. Meanwhile, we have released a video on the ill-effects of hydrocarbon extraction project. After getting an expert opinion, our leader will issue a detailed statement soon.”