Home States Tamil Nadu

No water for deliveries: Tiruchy primary health centres send pregnant women to Government Hospitals

Around 11 primary health centres in these three areas are struggling to meet their daily water requirement.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Several pregnant women visiting primary health centres in Thuraiyur, Manapparai and Vaiyampatti areas of Tiruchy for delivery are being sent to Government Hospitals located 10-15 km away due a severe shortage of water. Around 11 primary health centres in these three areas are struggling to meet their daily water requirement. 

As a result, most of the centres are asking patients seeking admission to head to government hospitals located farther away.

The worst hit among these are the four primary health centres in Thuraiyur.

With borewells having dried up, several centres here are using funds from the National Rural Health Mission to buy water from private suppliers.

Officials are concerned about getting this expense audited at the end of the year. 

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's outfit supplies water in Chennai amid severe crisis

Still, the quantity is not enough to meet the needs of all in-patients, says officials. Practitioners say most of the cases that public health centres deal with are childbirths.

“Without sufficient water supply, dealing with deliveries is difficult. We attend to as many deliveries as possible, depending on water supply. The rest are sent to GH,” said a PHC worker.       

“Government hospitals are managing the situation with bore-wells. It’s the public health centres in remote villages that are really hit by the current crisis,” said an official source.

“Borewells have gone dry in most of these public health centres. The supply from the drinking water scheme, too, is irregular.” 

ALSO READ: DMK protests, AIADMK seeks rain Gods' blessings

Reacting to the issue, deputy director of health services in Tiruchy, Dr S Subramani said: “Panchayat unions are requested to take care of the water requirements of PHCs. We have instructed the PHCs to manage with available water.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Water Crisis Tiruchy Water Crisis Water Crisis in Tiruchy Hospitals water crisis
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp