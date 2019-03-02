Home States Tamil Nadu

Vijayakanth's DMDK to get five Lok Sabha seats in team AIADMK?

It is learnt that Vijayakanth and Premalatha discussed the pros and cons of forging alliance with different parties.

Published: 02nd March 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK founder Vijayakanth

DMDK founder Vijayakanth (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After oscillating between the AIADMK and the DMK on forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, the DMDK seems to have settled with the former for five seats. 

The announcement will be made in a day or two. Sources say the DMDK is still negotiating for a Rajya Sabha seat. However, AIADMK has conveyed that it would not be possible as many parties have been roped in to form a mega alliance.

ALSO READ: Talks on with DMDK, other parties to forge stronger alliance, says EPS

Meanwhile, DMDK founder Vijayakanth chaired a meeting of the party’s senior functionaries. The meeting was attended by party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth, deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh and members of the seat-sharing committee — V Ilangovan, R Mohanraj, P Parthasarathy and AS Akbar. 

It is learnt that Vijayakanth and Premalatha discussed the pros and cons of forging alliance with different parties and the functionaries favoured an alliance with the AIADMK. 

Sources said the Puthiya Thamizhagam and the TMC, led by GK Vasan, have also been brought into the alliance.  Whether they have agreed to contest on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol is yet to be known.  

IJK founder TR Pachamuthu had said that he was ready to contest on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.  However, whether he would be given a seat is yet to be known.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMDK Lok Sabha elections AIADMK Vijayakanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp