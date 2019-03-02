Vijayakanth's DMDK to get five Lok Sabha seats in team AIADMK?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After oscillating between the AIADMK and the DMK on forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, the DMDK seems to have settled with the former for five seats.

The announcement will be made in a day or two. Sources say the DMDK is still negotiating for a Rajya Sabha seat. However, AIADMK has conveyed that it would not be possible as many parties have been roped in to form a mega alliance.

ALSO READ: Talks on with DMDK, other parties to forge stronger alliance, says EPS

Meanwhile, DMDK founder Vijayakanth chaired a meeting of the party’s senior functionaries. The meeting was attended by party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth, deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh and members of the seat-sharing committee — V Ilangovan, R Mohanraj, P Parthasarathy and AS Akbar.

It is learnt that Vijayakanth and Premalatha discussed the pros and cons of forging alliance with different parties and the functionaries favoured an alliance with the AIADMK.

Sources said the Puthiya Thamizhagam and the TMC, led by GK Vasan, have also been brought into the alliance. Whether they have agreed to contest on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol is yet to be known.

IJK founder TR Pachamuthu had said that he was ready to contest on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. However, whether he would be given a seat is yet to be known.