Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, AIADMK seal deal with most allies; DMDK still holding out

The New Justice Party has been given one seat as its leader AC Shanmugam has agreed to contest under the two leaves symbol.

Published: 05th March 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

DMK alliance DMK supporters

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alliance talks between parties have intensified as Lok Sabha elections draw closer. AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met DMDK founder Vijayakanth on Monday to discuss their alliance. However, no consensus was reached. “We will come to a good conclusion by tonight or tomorrow,” said Panneerselvam after the meeting.      

The New Justice Party has been given one seat as its leader AC Shanmugam has agreed to contest under the two leaves symbol. With this, AIADMK now has 25 seats to itself. It has allocated 7 to PMK, 5 to BJP, 1 to NR Congress in Puducherry and 1 to Puthiya Tamilagam. If DMDK is roped in, AIADMK will have to part with 4-5 more seats.  

ALSO READ | Poll deal with DMDK will be done ahead of PM Modi's rally: AIADMK

Meanwhile, after a long wait, DMK has decided to allocate 2 seats each to VCK and CPI. The poll pacts were signed on Monday. The Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) has been given one seat, though it will have to contest under the ‘rising sun’ symbol.  “We shall decide later on which symbol we will contest... There is still a difference of opinion on this,” said Thirumavalavan of VCK.

CPM functionaries led by its State secretary K Balakrishnan held talks with the DMK seat-sharing panel. “DMK has stated a number. We will respond after consulting our party functionaries. The poll pact will be finalised at the earliest,” Balakrishnan said.

ALSO READ | Puthiya Tamilagam cadre pin hopes on party securing Tenkasi seat

MDMK chief Vaiko also met MK Stalin on Monday. He also assured that the agreement on seat sharing would be announced soon. The Congress and IUML have already finalised their pacts with DMK. The much-delayed development has come as a breather for the DMK party cadre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Panneerselvam DMDK AIADMK Tamil Nadu politics Lok sabha polls 2019 Vijayakanth CPI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp