DMDK wanted to join our alliance, alleges DMK’s Durai Murugan

CHENNAI: A few hours ahead of the first public meeting of AIADMK-BJP alliance on Wednesday, DMDK functionaries met DMK treasurer Durai Murugan at the latter’s residence. Durai Murugan told reporters that the DMDK office-bearers approached him seeking a place in the DMK-Congress alliance. However, the functionaries, emerging from Durai Murugan’s house, told reporters the meeting was ‘purely personal’.

The DMDK partymen, led by Murugesan, a former MLA and secretary of Kancheepuram district unit, met Durai Murugan. Durai Murugan told reporters, “Last night, LK Sudish, deputy general secretary, DMDK, called me over phone and conveyed his wish that his party wants to ally with DMK. I told him that there are no more seats left for any new allies and seat sharing has been finalised in our alliance.”

He said the DMK president MK Stalin could not be reached on phone and he would brief him on the matter later.DMDK is yet to be included in any alliance, though the party has been in talks with both AIADMK and DMK. It is said the party has been bargaining for at least seven seats and is not willing to accept anything less.

Meanwhile, Sudhish told reporters that his party is in talks with BJP regarding seat-sharing in the BJP-AIADMK alliance. “We are continuing talks with Piyush Goyal and we have mentioned our demands to him based on our party’s strength. The talks are going on smoothly.” He said his party leader Vijayakanth will participate in public meetings of the AIADMK-BJP alliance only after the seat sharing talks is finalised.