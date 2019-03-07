Not bothered by abuses, threats: PM Modi at Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was not bothered about the threats to his life and abuses being hurled at him and that he would move on to make India strong by all means.

“Modi hatred among opposition is reaching new levels daily. They have competition on who will abuse Modi most; someone will abuse me; someone will abuse my poverty; someone else will abuse my family; someone will abuse my lower caste origins,” he said launching the campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu at Kilambakkam in Kancheepuram district.

“Now one Congress leader talks of killing Modi; but I want to tell them I am not bothered about the threats and abuses. I am here to do my work. I am here to do whatever I can do to make India strong and prosperous; every drop of blood in my veins; every breath of mine every second of my time is for India and 130 crore Indians,” Modi said amidst cheers from the crowd especially from the BJP cadre.

The opposition was guided by politics and selfish interests and they did not want a strong India or a strong armed force, Modi added. “In a democracy, it is the right of the people to ask the right questions. The people of Tamil Nadu and India deserve to know the aims, agenda and leadership of the Mahamilavat or the adulteration alliance. These parties that are coming together only to stop Modi. They should clearly state their plan for taking the nation forward,” he said.

Modi went on to say amidst cheers from the audience: “The NDA’s track record is known to all. Our government is committed to the welfare of the people; uncompromising when it comes to removing corruption; strong when it comes to national security; unforgiving in responding to terrorism.”

PM dedicates LNG project to nation

He dedicated the 5 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum (MMTPA) capacity Ennore LNG Terminal built with the state-of-art facilities to the nation. The Prime Minister also dedicated the electrification of Erode-Karur-Tiruchchirapalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul railway lines to the nation. The 300 km-railway line has been completed at the cost of Rs 321 crore.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the statue of Dr MG Ramachandran at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, Chennai, through video conferencing. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other government officials participated in the event.

