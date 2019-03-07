Only Narendra Modi is eligible to lead the country: TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first election campaign in Tamil Nadu after sealing the alliance with AIADMK and PMK was a work of adaptation. He heaped praises on former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and even Congress’ K Kamaraj. The Central Railway Station, he said, would be named after MGR.

While his opponents took to Twitter to register their protest against his visit, Modi tried to espouse the Tamil cause by saying that his government was considering Tamil announcements in State-bound flights. “The Central government is making continuous efforts for the development of Tamil Nadu... a State that J Jayalalithaa dreamt of,” he said.

“MGR is one of the most-respected icons of India,” he said, adding that he had just inaugurated a statue of the former chief minister. “He ruled the silver screen and hearts of people... He worked extensively for the downtrodden. His social welfare schemes gave strength to TN in the fight against poverty.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the “safety of the country” was of utmost importance for him. “Only Narendra Modi is eligible to lead the country. That is why we and our allies are supporting BJP. Right now, the neighbouring country has been making many problems for us. To thwart all these issues, we need a strong, efficient leadership,” Palaniswami said.“Had Jayalalithaa been alive today, she would have decided to join hands with the BJP,” claimed O Panneerselvam.