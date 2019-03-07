Edappadi K Palaniswami urges PM Modi to link Godavari, Cauvery

Home States Tamil Nadu

If you implement the Godavari-Cauvery linking project, you will remain the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu forever, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami told the PM.

Published: 07th March 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Edappadi Palaniswami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally of the BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance in Chennai Wednesday March 6 2019. (Photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project to help the delta farmers since they were at the ‘mercy’ of the neighbouring State which opens only surplus water to Tamil Nadu only after their dams were filled. 

Speaking at the first election meeting of the NDA and AIADMK led alliance in Tamil Nadu at Kilambakkam in Kancheepuram district, the chief minister said, “The prime minister can achieve anything. If you implement the Godavari-Cauvery linking project, you will remain the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu forever.  I request you to accomplish this historic achievement.”  

ALSO READ | Not bothered by abuses, threats: PM Modi at Kancheepuram

Referring to the criticism of DMK president MK Stalin about NDA as an ‘anti-people’ alliance, Palaniswami said, “All of us in the dais including the prime minister, are farmers.  Despite being in power at the Centre for 13 years, they achieved nothing for Tamil Nadu. Only their families amassed wealth.” 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at the Congress and DMK in his speech.”India is a diverse nation. India will never progress till regional aspirations are met. India is a strong and united alliance that respects regional aspirations. Our decisions are not taken by the high command in Delhi. The people of India are our high command. Our track record shows that the NDA is the best place to fulfil regional aspirations.”

Modi went on to say: “Sadly, Congress and their allies can never fulfil regional aspirations because their decisions are guided by the ‘culture of command’ and ‘family first’. Supporting the Congress and their allies means decisions will be taken sitting in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi not in the village of Tamil Nadu.”

ALSO READ | Only Narendra Modi is eligible to lead the country: TN CM 

The prime minister also charged that the Congress had insulted strong regional leaders. The people of Tamil Nadu would never forget how Kamaraj was insulted. “What was Kamaraj’s crime? His crime was that he spoke for the people and for the democracy. He challenged the corrupt and dictator-like practice of one family. Because of that he was insulted again and again. The democratically elected government of MGR was dismissed by imposers of the Emergency, just because of political differences.”

Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, AIADMK presidium chairman, E Madhusudanan, BJP national secretary H Raja, PMK president GK Mani, PMK youth wing president, Anbumani Ramadoss and Puratchi Bharatham Poovai Jagan Moorthy, John Pandian, were among those who were on the dais.

