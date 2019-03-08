Home States Tamil Nadu

Election Commission bribery case: Delhi HC stays trial against Dhinakaran

The high court in its interim order stayed the trial court proceedings against Dhinakaran and listed the matter for further hearing on March 20.

Published: 08th March 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday stayed the trial against former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran in the 'two leaves' party symbol bribery case.

Justice Sunil Gaur also sought response of the Delhi Police on Dhinakaran's plea challenging framing of charges against him by the trial court for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence in the case.

The high court in its interim order stayed the trial court proceedings against Dhinakaran and listed the matter for further hearing on March 20.

READ| HC dismisses TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala plea for AIADMK name, symbol

In 2017, Delhi Police's crime branch filed a charge sheet alleging that alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar had conspired with Dhinakaran and others to bribe poll panel officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.

Dhinakaran won the by-elections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December, 2017, under the 'pressure cooker' symbol with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

