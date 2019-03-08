War of words over DMDK leaders’ meet with DMK's Durai Murugan

Home States Tamil Nadu

Durai Murugan had told reporters that the DMDK delegation had expressed its wish that the party wanted to enter into an alliance with DMK.

CHENNAI: Embarrassed over DMK treasurer Durai Murugan’s statement on a  DMDK delegation approaching him, D Murugesan, a former MLA and district secretary of Kancheepuram unit, told reporters on Thursday,  “We met Durai Murugan only for personal reason and not for any political talk.” He, however, did not reveal what the ‘personal reason’ was.

On Durai Murugan’s statement over DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudish’s telephonic conversation with him, the DMDK leader said on Thursday, “I called him 10 days ago when DMDK and DMK were holding talks for seat-sharing. I didn’t make any call to him on Tuesday” he said, denying Durai Murugan’s claim.

Responding to the statement of Murugesan and Sudish, Durai Murugan said, “DMDK seemed to be under some pressure. They are making such statements to protect themselves. I don’t even know Murugesan and what has he got to discuss with me other than alliance,” he said.

Murugesan along with a functionary of the party met Durai Murugan on Wednesday afternoon at the latter’s Kottupuram residence. Later, Durai Murugan told reporters that the DMDK delegation had expressed its wish that the party wanted to enter into an alliance with DMK. He replied to them that the DMK had finalised seat-sharing and allotted seats to allies and poll pacts.

He had further said that on Tuesday night Sudhish called him and expressed his wish to enter into an alliance with DMK, but he explained the party’s inability to allot seats as per DMDK’s  expectations.

