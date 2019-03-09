AIADMK won 37 seats, but what’s the use? asks Premalatha Vijayakanth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth has slammed DMK leader Durai Murugan for his remarks on DMDK and claimed that the meeting of the DMDK delegation with him, was only a courtesy meet and not for poll alliance.In wake of the controversies over the purported last-minute efforts of DMDK to get into the DMK-led alliance, Premalatha addressed reporters on Friday.

She said, “Our delegation led by former MLA D Murugesan was only a courtesy meet and not anything for politics. But Durai Murugan created a controversy on account of vested interests against the DMDK as the DMK wants to eradicate the DMDK from the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.”

Speaking on dragging the alliance talks, she said, “There is no dragging as the seat-share talks comprised various issues and we will disclose the details in a couple of days.”

Speaking about the alliance, she said, “The upcoming election is for parliament. Hence, if we want to do something good for the State, we should get an electoral alliance with any national party like the AIADMK that had won 37 seats in the last parliament election but what’s the use? That’s why the DMDK wants to get into an alliance with the national party BJP.”

CPM slams Premalatha

The CPM has slammed Premalatha, DMDK treasurer, for her alleged derogatory remarks against journalists when she was addressing them on Friday. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said Premalatha had addressed journalists in singular and had abused their duty. The CPM will like to indicate that it is not public decency to do so, he said.