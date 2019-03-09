Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK activists attempt to picket Durai Murugan’s house, DMK resists

When cadres of both parties were about to enter a fight, police personnel swung into action.

Published: 09th March 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

DMKDK supporters staging a road block in Katpadi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tension gripped Katpadi as a group of DMDK supporters attempted to lay siege to the residence of DMK treasurer and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Durai Murugan to protest against his sarcastic comments regarding their party. Led by party’s district secretary Sridar, the DMDK men marched to the house with flags from Odaipillaiyarcoil, before being waylaid by DMK supporters, sources said.

When cadres of both parties were about to enter a fight, police personnel swung into action. Later, DMDK cadre squatted on the road and staged a protest. The police then detained 42 cadre for protesting.

The protest was a fall out of a public spat between Durai Murugan and DMDK leader Sudheesh following the former’s comments made on Wednesday after a delegation of Vijayakant’s party approached him for allegedly forging an alliance for the forthcoming general elections to Lok Sabha.

The DMK treasurer had said that his party had no seats to offer DMDK as seat sharing talks with its allies was over and also took a jibe at DMDK for holding simultaneous talks with his party and AIADMK.
However, Sudheesh on Thursday claimed that the party leaders met Durai Murugan only to discuss personal issues and not for discussing alliance affairs. He also threatened to reveal what Durai Murugan had told him about certain DMK leaders. In response, the DMK veteran said that he had nothing personal to discuss with DMDK men.

Katpadi DMDK supporters DMK Durai Murugan Tamil Nadu politics DMK alliance Lok Sabha polls 2019

