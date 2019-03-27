Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi rape case: Audio clip of 'victim' claiming minor was raped, buried doing rounds

An audio message that has now surfaced on social media has one woman identifying herself as yet another victim in the Pollachi sexual abuse case.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Women’s Advocates Association of Madras High Court stage a protest demanding strict action against accused in Pollachi sex abuse case, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Members of Women’s Advocates Association of Madras High Court stage a protest demanding strict action against accused in Pollachi sex abuse case, in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An audio message that has now surfaced on social media has one woman identifying herself as yet another victim in the Pollachi sexual abuse case. She goes on to claim that she knows of a minor girl, who was raped and murdered by a nine-member gang.

The girl’s body was buried in the house of the prime suspect in the Pollachi case, she alleges. Though the woman from the unverified audio clip is yet to be identified, the CB-CID has decided to investigate the allegations. 

In the clip that was published on social media on Tuesday, the woman claimed that eight or nine persons were involved in the sexual assault of women in Pollachi. She, and four other women had once been taken to the house of the prime suspect in the Pollachi case by this gang. The men were expecting sexual favours from them, she says and claims that they managed to escape from the house.

However, the minor girl was raped, murdered and buried there. She and the other women present saw it happen, she alleges. If police were to try and identify the body, it will reveal many truths. Searching the house properly might help them find more evidence, she says.

ALSO READ| Pollachi sex scandal: TN police summons DMK leader Thendral Selvaraj's son

The woman has put forth all these claims without revealing her identity or talking about how she was contacted by the gang. However, given the nature of the allegations, CB-CID officials have decided to look into it.

“The victim may think this way (audio message) is best way to convey the message to the police without disclosing her identity. Hence, it is not necessary to investigate the victim’s identity. Meanwhile, we will verify if the message has any truth by inquiring with the suspect. There is a possibility of anyone being able to spread a fake message. Hence, it (audio message) will be tested by cybercrime experts,” an official said. Express could not independently verify the veracity of the audio clip. Two more summoned for inquiry

The CB-CID has sent summons to two men in connection with the Pollachi sexual abuse case. While one of them is the son of a DMK functionary, the other is the one who was recently expelled from the AIADMK. 

The officials have also decided to inquire with Coimbatore rural police about the prime suspect’s alibi; he had claimed that he had visited the TNCC party’s working president Mayura S Jayakumar on the day of the incident mentioned in the FIR.

