Will Cyclone Fani hit TN? Tamil Nadu Weatherman comes out with the answer

Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman has been tracking the moment of Cyclone Fani since the time a depression formed on the Bay of Bengal. Now, Pradeep John has come out with interesting details about Cyclone Fani and the impact it will have on Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

Pradeep John taking to Facebook said, "Fani after staying almost stationary has moved up to 14 N latitude. Will try to catch Fani in its dying stages in North East India in the weekend. Today enjoy the nice weather. The temperature in North TN like Chennai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram is set to increase from the weekend. As dry heat from the Rayalseema will be advected here by the North West winds."

He also stated that there are chances that districts like Salem, Dharmapuri might witness showers. He said, "Today Nilgiris, some north interiors like Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri districts might get rains. Kerala will get pull effect rains too. From tomorrow it will be totally dry in most places."

On Tuesday, the weatherman had stated that "Monster Cyclone Fani is visible in Radar and its centre is located at around 84.5 E and moving up over Chennai latitude, had it come upto 82.5 E, we would have got very good rains."

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state from May 2 in view of the cyclonic storm 'Fani', which is likely to hit the coast on May 3 afternoon.

"All educational establishments should declare holidays from May 2 till further orders. All the examinations should be rescheduled," said the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The SRC also advised tourists to leave Puri by May 2 evening and cancel non-essential travel to the districts likely to be affected on May 3-4.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' was likely to cross between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri, while 11 districts of Odisha were to be affected.

Fani triggers hot weather in Chennai

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’, which dashed the hopes of bringing good rains in coastal Tamil Nadu, has triggered heat wave-like conditions in Chennai. On Tuesday, Chennai breached 40 degree Celsius for the first time this year and it is going to get worse by the weekend. The only chance for Chennaites to see some rainfall activity would be on Wednesday as the cyclone comes relatively closer to the city before re-curving away towards Odisha coast.

North coastal Andhra braces for Cyclone Fani impact

Cyclone Fani, which has intensified into an extremely severe storm on Tuesday night and will make landfall in Odisha on May 3, is likely to have its impact on Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

