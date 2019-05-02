Fani Cyclone: Heavy rain lashes Puducherry; three injured as tree falls on them

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, lightning and thunder lashed Puducherry and its suburbs on Wednesday night under the influence of the 'Fani' cyclone in the Bay of Bengal which is expected to cross at Puri in Odisha tonight or on Friday.

As soon as the rain started, power supply was disrupted and many areas here were plunged into darkness for several hours.

In some areas, power is yet to be restored.

Several trees were uprooted under the impact of the wind and three persons were injured when a Palm tree uprooted and fell over them while, they were travelling on the motorcycle, at Pandasolanallur near here.

The three, identified as Prakash (26), Hariharan (25) and Thirunavukkarasu(26) were referred to the government general hospital here after first-aid at the Nettapakkam Primary Health Centre.