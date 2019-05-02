Home States Tamil Nadu

Fani Cyclone: Heavy rain lashes Puducherry; three injured as tree falls on them

As soon as the rain started, power supply was disrupted and many areas here were plunged into darkness for several hours.

Published: 02nd May 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Lightning seen at Dharmapuri, indicating onset of cyclone. (Photo: EPS/ R Anandhakrishnan)

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, lightning and thunder lashed Puducherry and its suburbs on Wednesday night under the influence of the 'Fani' cyclone in the Bay of Bengal which is expected to cross at Puri in Odisha tonight or on Friday.

As soon as the rain started, power supply was disrupted and many areas here were plunged into darkness for several hours.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Fani @180 kmph likely to hit Srikakulam district

In some areas, power is yet to be restored.

Several trees were uprooted under the impact of the wind and three persons were injured when a Palm tree uprooted and fell over them while, they were travelling on the motorcycle, at Pandasolanallur near here.

The three, identified as Prakash (26), Hariharan (25) and Thirunavukkarasu(26) were referred to the government general hospital here after first-aid at the Nettapakkam Primary Health Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp