Theni EVM controversy: Did EC violate SOP in shifting EVMs?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The controversy over shifting of 50 EVMs to Theni refuses to die down after furore by opposition parties.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has justified the action saying that the machines were shifted only because repolling is being mooted in 46 booths due to a lapse by election officials. But a quick reading of Election Commission’s Standard Operating Procedure seems to indicate violations in the manner the EVMs were shifted.

The Election Commission’s manual titled ‘Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the last 72 hours till counting’ says that the EVMs required for any repolling should be drawn from the reserve list of ballot units and the same should be informed to political party candidates and agents in writing. Besides entering the details of ballot units in EVM Management System, pre-printed self adhesive sticker “Re-poll EVM” should be pasted on the EVMs (Ballot unit and Control unit) as well as the carrying cases of EVMs used for repoll.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

This apart, the “Hand book for Returning Officer February 2019” also mandated that the total number of EVMs and VVPATs drawn from the reserved list should be informed to political party candidates in writing. The Returning Officer should also ensure that date and number of polling booth where repolls are to be conducted have been mentioned on the EVMs and VVPATs during transportation, said the Hand book of ROs.

From the protests by the political parties, it looks like none of them were informed in advance about the shifting of EVMs. While it is mandated that the date of the repolling and the particular booth should be mentioned on the EVMs, this seems to have not followed because the Election Commission is yet to announce when and where repolling is to be conducted.

However, when queried on the issue, Sahoo denied any lapse on the part of election officials and claimed that shifting of the EVMs was “routine activities”.

READ | Appoint a State Special Electoral Officer for fair polls: Stalin

“Standard Operating Procedure for last 72 hours till counting”

While making arrangements for repolls, EVMs required shall be drawn from the reserve list of ballot units and the same should be informed to political party candidates and agents in writing.

Details of ballot units in EVM Management System

Pre-printed self adhesive sticker “Re-poll EVM” should be pasted on the EVMs

Handbook for Returning Officer February 2019

Total number of EVMs and VVPATs drawn from the reserved list should be informed to political party candidates in writing.

Date and number of polling booth where repolls are to be held should be mentioned on the EVMs and VVPATs during transportation.