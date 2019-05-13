Third front: Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao meets DMK leader Stalin

By PTI

CHENNAI: Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday called on DMK president M K Stalin and was closeted with him for a little over an hour over forging an alternative front.

Continuing his efforts to bring together regional parties, Rao called on Stalin at his Alwarpet residence here and discussed with him his idea for a federal front, DMK sources said.

The permutations and combinations that may emerge at the national level following results to the Lok Sabha elections on May 23 were among the points discussed, the sources said.

While the DMK dubbed the meeting as only a "courtesy visit," Rao did not meet the waiting reporters.

Stalin had earlier proposed Congress President Rahul Gandhi's name for the Prime Minister's post and continues to stick to that.

Apart from Stalin, senior DMK leaders like T.R. Baalu were present at the meeting with Rao.

Earlier in the month, Rao met his Kerala and Karnataka counterparts Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy to discuss the formation of a federal front government after the results of the Lok Sabha election.

After their meeting, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the meeting with Rao was "highly significant" as he asserted that regional parties will play a major role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

"A new government will come at the Centre which will follow federal system and secularism. The state will effectively lend support to anyone who supports the development of the state. Our meeting on May 6 with KCR was highly significant," Vijayan had said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to stitch up a third front government excluding the two principal political parties - the Congress and the BJP - also seem to be picking up pace with the conclusion of six of the seven phases of the general election.

Polling for the remaining 59 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the last phase on May 19. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(With IANS inputs)