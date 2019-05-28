Rajinikanth says Modi as charismatic as Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi

By Online Desk

Confirming that he will be attending the oath-taking ceremony of PM-elect Narendra Modi, Tamil mega-star Rajinikanth hailed him as the "most charismatic leader after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi."

“He is a charismatic leader. In India, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji,” he was quoted as saying by the Asian Age.

When asked about Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down following the poll drubbing, Rajinikanth said: "He (Rahul Gandhi) should not resign. He should prove he can do it. In democracy, the opposition should also be strong."

ALSO READ | Are you listening Rahul Gandhi? Thalaivar Rajinikanth wants you to stay

Rajinikanth, whom Modi had met in the past during his visit to the city, had in December 2017 announced that he will indeed take the political plunge, by floating a party that would contest from all the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly elections.

Incidentally, commenting on the opposition uniting against Modi last year, the superstar had said the Prime Minister was 'stronger' than 10 persons aligning against him.

(With agency inputs)