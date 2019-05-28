Are you listening Rahul Gandhi? Thalaivar Rajinikanth wants you to stay

By Online Desk

The Congress might have faced another huge defeat in the recently concluded LS polls, winning just 52 seats. But at least one famous non-Congress star wants Rahul Gandhi to stay on as the president of the Grand Old Party.

READ | Rajinikanth says Modi as charismatic as Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi

Speaking to reporters, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, whom many see as an admirer of PM Narendra Modi, was categorical in stating that "he (Rahul Gandhi) should not resign. He should prove he can do it. In democracy, the opposition should also be strong."

The 68-year-old also confirmed that he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.

Rajinikanth's statement comes on a day when there have been reports that Rahul has stayed adamant on his decision to resign. He has, in fact, even refused to meet the winning MPs of the party.

It was also reported that Rahul was angry with many senior leaders of the party.

The Congress drubbing comes despite an increase in vote share and despite them winning over 12 crore votes. The party didn't win a single seat in 18 states and Union Territories.

Punjab and Kerala were the only face-savers in another forgettable election for the party, which saw Modi register a stunning victory that brought many prominent leaders down to earth.