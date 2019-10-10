Five meetings in two days: Here's the agenda for Modi-Xi summit at Mahabalipuram

By Online Desk

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the beach town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu from October 11 to 12 for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The informal summit will begin at 5.00 pm on October 11.

The summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance.

READ| Lights, cameras, graffiti: Chennai gears up to welcome PM Modi, Xi Jinping

Modi and Xi will hold five meetings on Friday and Saturday, according to an MEA media advisory.

The two leaders will be taken on a guided tour of Mahabalipuram for an hour at 5 pm on Friday. They will visit three monuments – Arjuna’s Penance, Pancha Rathas and Shore Temple - all UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

A cultural programme will be organised at the Shore Temple at 6 pm. At 6.45 pm, Modi will host dinner for President Xi before he leaves for Chennai to spend the night.

The two leaders will hold informal talks on Saturday at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, a five-star hotel overlooking the bay, at 10 am. They will again meet at 10.50 am for the delegation-level talks and for lunch before the Chinese President departs from Chennai at 1.30 pm.

FULL ITINERARY

Friday, October 11,2019



1410 hrs

Arrival at Chennai International Airport

Photo Op: Officials Only



1600 hrs

Depart for Mahabalipuram



1700 hrs

Guided Tour of 3 Monuments

i) Arjuna’s Penance

ii) Panch Rathas

iii) Shore Temple

Photo Op: Officials Only



1800 hrs

Cultural Performance

Venue: Shore Temple

Photo Op: Officials Only



1845 hrs

Dinner hosted by Prime Minister



Saturday, October 12,2019



0950 hrs

Arrive Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa



1000 hrs

Tete-e-Tete

Venue: Machan, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa

Photo Op: Officials Only



1050 hrs

Delegation Level Talks

Venue: Tango Hall, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa

Photo Op: Officials Only



1145 hrs

Lunch hosted by Prime Minister



1245 hrs

Depart for Chennai International Airport



1330 hrs

Emplane



According to reports, the two sides are likely to discuss issues relating to Ladakh, China’s 5G network policy, counter-terrorism and sustainable marine economy. Xi’s visit also comes at a time when the Indian Army is holding its largest mountain combat exercise in Arunachal Pradesh. Irked by the war drill, China has complained to India about it.