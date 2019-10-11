Home States Tamil Nadu

Modi-Xi informal summit: Dinner diplomacy extends beyond schedule after cultural performances at Mahabalipuram

As per the schedule, the Chinese President was to depart by 8.05 pm. However, the dinner lasted till 9.35 pm and both the leaders departed to their hotels shortly after.

Published: 11th October 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Modi, XI Jinping

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping having a conversation over dinner at Mahabalipuram during the informal summit. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MAHABALIPURAM: The dinner diplomacy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram extended beyond the schedule by more than one and a half hour.

As per the schedule, the Chinese President was to depart by 8.05 pm. However, the dinner lasted till 9.35 pm and both the leaders departed to their hotels shortly after.

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face to face at the Five Rathas on Friday and the Chinese leader was given a guided tour by Modi himself along with officials from the Archaeological Survey of India. Modi was clad in a traditional veshti, chattai and mel thundu. After the tour of the tourist attraction, PM Modi and Xi Jinping enjoyed cultural performances at the shore temple here ahead of dinner. 

Also Read: Xi Jinping to spend three hours on the road during two-day summit with PM Modi

The Chinese President was accompanied by Ding Xuexiang, member of political bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the general office of the CPC Central Committee, Yang Jiechi, member of the political bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the office of foreign affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, state coordinator and foreign minister, and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the national committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials.

Xi travelled in a bulletproof Chinese-made Hongqi "Red Flag" limousine to the informal summit, while Modi reached the venue earlier after travelling to Thiruvidandai by helicopter and heading from there to Mahabalipuram by car.

Also Read: Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?

Menu of the dinner hosted by
PM Modi for Chinese President
Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram.

The dinner which was hosted by the Prime Minister had both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu. The menu included Thakkali rasam, Malabar Lobster (spicy lobster cooked in Kerala spices), Kori kuvempu (Chicken Strips tossed with coconut), Karuvepillai Meen varuval, Thanjavur kozhi Curry, Yerachi Ghetti kuzhambu (Mutton cubes cooked with dry corainder and spices), Beetroot Gongura chop, pacha Sundaika Aricha Kozambu, Arachavitta Sambar, mamsam biriyani and Indian rotis.

The dessert served to the Chinese President included Adi pradhaman, Kavanarsi Halwa (pudding of black rice) and Mukkani Ice Cream (a southern India speciality ice-cream) along with tea, coffee and masala chat.

Sources also rejected reports that it was the Chinese who selected Mahabalipuram as the venue for the informal summit. 

"India selected it and a recce was done as early as June," an MEA official said.

Since the talks are informal, it is learnt that there will be no joint statement. There will be separate releases from both India and China.

On Saturday, the informal talks between the two leaders will last three hours, including delegation-level talks.

There will also be a 40-minute one-on-one talk between the two leaders. 

Sources said the issues are overarching and won't be confined to a single-point agenda.

Also See:

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi-Xi summit Narendra Modi Xi Jinping
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp