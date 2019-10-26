Home States Tamil Nadu

Tearful mother stitches bag in bid to rescue Sujith, father keeps calling out his name 

A mason by profession, Britto Arogiyaraj did everything he could to help. While consoling his heartbroken wife, he sat beside the hole into which the toddler fell and kept calling his name. 

Published: 26th October 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sujith borewell

Sujith's mother Kalaimary stitching a cloth bag in which they hoped to bring her son up after expanding it inside the borewell. (Photo | EPS)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

While the rescue operation to retrieve Sujith kept officials on their feet, the world had fallen apart for the toddler's parents Britto Arogiyaraj and Kalaimary. Every time a rope was dropped into the borewell, their hearts skipped a beat. 

ALSO READ | Lack of inspection, awareness reason behind borewell accidents: Experts

A mason by profession, Britto Arogiyaraj did everything he could to help in the rescue. While consoling his heartbroken wife, he sat beside the hole into which the toddler fell and kept calling his name to make sure he was fine. 

"Every time the father called the child's name out, it made everyone feel better. Britto was feeling confident that his son was alive. We were also confident that the rescue is not too far away," said a fire and rescue official involved in the operation. 

In the middle of all this, Sridhar Palaniswamy, an expert who was involved in the operation, suggested using a bag to pull the child to safety.

ALSO READ | Hope and despair as experts battle to save two-year-old trapped in TN borewell

It was the wee hours and there were no tailors around. Without a second thought and with shivering fingers, a tearful and breathless Kalaimary got to work pedalling a sewing machine to stitch the bag that she hoped would reunite her with Sujith.  

