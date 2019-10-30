Home States Tamil Nadu

TN borewell horror: Sujith's death registered as unnatural, probe on to find out cause

Despite 80 hours of rescue efforts, Sujith, a resident of Nadukattupatti, was declared dead in the wee hours of Tuesday. 

Published: 30th October 2019

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A day after two-year-old Sujith's death was confirmed, a case under Section 174 (Unnatural Death) was registered at the Manapparai Police Station. 

However, police sources confirmed that the case was registered initially to facilitate postmortem and there are chances that the sections could be altered based on an investigation.

While playing with his brother, Sujith accidentally fell into a 600-feet-borewell near his house, which was dug seven years ago. 

With the rescue operation ending on Tuesday morning, the police have now started an investigation to identify the cause of death. 

Speaking to TNIE, Ziaul Haque, SP, Tiruchy said, "Whenever someone dies in an unnatural way, we file a case under Section 174 of CrPC. In the case of Sujith, the FIR needed to be registered at the moment to facilitate postmortem. An investigation to identify the cause of death will be conducted."

While it was earlier stated that the defunct borewell was closed with a cement slab, the FIR says the borewell was covered only with jute bags. 

"Any changes to the current case sections will be based on what the investigating members find out. The entire run-up to the incident and rescue operation will be analysed. At this juncture, it will be difficult to say, but the investigation team will decide it."

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp