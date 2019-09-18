Crackdown on banners turns boon for graffiti painters in Chennai

Jayakumar Madal By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The crackdown on banners may have come as a body blow for printing press owners, but graffiti painters see an opportunity at reviving the art. With a major advertising medium shackled, artists hope for a turnaround in fortunes.

Ever since the death of a 23-year-old techie in Chennai after a illegal hoarding fell on her, there has been a clampdown across State on banners and hoardings placed without permission.

With regulations to erect banners expected to be made more stringent, wall painters now believe major opportunities lie ahead for them.

“After the banner and cutout culture started, the demand for wall graffiti decreased rapidly. People preferred flex boards over diligently created paintings. Now, with banners deemed a public nuisance, political parties and others would surely come back to this traditional form of art,” said Senthil, an artist.

Prior to the advent of digital printing, wall graffiti were considered the most effective form of communication, according to artists.

“Be it a political leader’s arrival, advertising campaign, release of a movie or any religious event, wall graffiti was considered the most effective medium for publicity. We hope this sudden change in thinking can bring back our profession,” said Kamaraj, an artist for the past two decades.

ALSO READ | Subashri's death: 4,000 banners removed after techie's death

He added, “Many artists left this field as payments came down drastically. From over 1,000 painters in the city, we are now down to a few hundred. If there is an increase in demand, several artists who left the profession will surely come back, as it offers job satisfaction.”

A senior AIADMK functionary in Tiruchy said, “With banners gone, we would surely go back to wall paintings as marketing is still a major part of the political culture in India. The public gather to meet their leaders only after an event is properly advertised. We welcome the move to cut down the use of banners as nothing is more important than the safety of the public.”