Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK withdraws anti-Hindi imposition protest after meeting with Governor

MK Stalin, however, warned that the party would not hesitate to stage a protest if the Union Government did not keep his word.

Published: 18th September 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party DMK on Wednesday withdraw its proposed protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's pitch for Hindi as a common language, following the request of the Governor.

DMK president MK Stalin and Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu had met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan earlier in the day

Talking to reporters, Stalin said, "We met the Governor of Tamil Nadu following his invitation. During the meeting, he enquired about the DMK’s Hindi imposition protest which had been scheduled on September 20. We elaborated the reasons for the protest”.

Stalin said that the Governor reassured the team that the Central government would not impose Hindi. "He (the Governor) said that Amit Shah has also clarified on this. Following which, we assured him that the DMK won’t stage the protest."

The DMK chief, however, warned that the party would not hesitate to stage a protest if the Union Government did not keep his word.

