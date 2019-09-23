Home States Tamil Nadu

Parties draw battle lines in Tamil Nadu for Vikravandi bypoll

Social welfare schemes like ‘thaaliku thangam’ (gold for mangasutra) were implemented a few hours before the election date was announced.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Villupuram Collector L Subramanian and Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar inspecting a polling booth in Vikravandi.

Villupuram Collector L Subramanian and Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar inspecting a polling booth in Vikravandi. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: With a month to go for the Vikravandi by-election scheduled for October 21, both AIADMK and DMK have already plunged into an electoral battle. 

Law Minister CV Shanmugam inaugurated welfare projects worth a few crores. Under the Rural Development Agency Department, he issued house pattas, increased road transport and launched works for drinking water plant in the last one month.

Social welfare schemes like ‘thaaliku thangam’ (gold for mangasutra) were implemented a few hours before the election date was announced on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Battle begins for Nanguneri and Vikravandi seats

The party is gearing up for the elections, said V Ramesh, an AIADMK member.

“The constituency though held by the DMK has benefitted from the schemes brought by late CM Jayalalitha. Moreover, people are happy with the present AIADMK rule and hence, we are sure of winning the by-election.”

As for the DMK, sources said former DMK Agriculture Minister A Govindasamy’s son AG Sampath is trying  to get the seat allotted to him by the party headquarters.

Vikravandi DMK office sources told Express that Sampath, who allied with MK Alagiri in the past, was likely to get the seat as the cadre in the constituency had put forward his candidature. Sampath has reportedly said, “Is it an offence to seek a seat, after being allied with Alagiri? I am not invited to any of the party meetings in Villupuram district but I will move my candidature.”

Sources said the DMK was mulling over a strategy to take on aggressively the AIADMK campaign by fielding a candidate having a clout with the majority community in the area.

Meanwhile, sources in the Election Commission said about 658 ballot units, 544 control units and 528 VVPAT machines were ready for the by-election to Vikravandi with a voter population of 2, 23, 387, male voters accounting for 1, 11,607, females for 1,11,546 and transgenders for 25.

The constituency will have two more surveillance teams and two more flying squads, along with the existing three teams in each wing. The surveillance and flying squads will be functional round-the-clock, said official sources.

In addition, teams for video viewing, video surveillance and accounting have also been formed, said sources. Election code of conduct has come into force in Villupuram district from September 21 and M Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the election officer, said an ECI release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikravandi AIADMK DMK CV Shanmugam
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp