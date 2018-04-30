Your 'illness' might just be an anxiety disorder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We are all surrounded by those who overthink and imagine a minor health issue to be a symptom of something serious that could impact life. Even though the diagnosis does not pin-point any particular syndrome, they fear the worst. According to clinical psychologists, such people could be suffering from a condition called 'illness anxiety disorder', which was earlier known as 'hypochodria'.

These people worry excessively or hold unshakeable beliefs that they suffer from a major illness without medical evidence and it becomes a major cause of stress and anxiety. Those with this condition are in constant fear or are continuously anxious that something disastrous will happen to them. All of their focus will be on an imaginary condition and its extreme manifestations. For instance, they could consider a minor swelling on the neck to be cancer.

Dr C Venkata Subaiah of the faculty of clinical psychology at Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda here, said, "Generally, pain in the chest due to acidity is considered by many as a cardiac arrest. They check for symptoms online and then link those to extreme health issues." Even if diagnosis contradicts theirs assumption, they do not accept it.

Very few doctors diagnose 'illness anxiety disorder' among people and this leads to further problems.

"Due to failed medical evidence from tests and doctors, along with lack of awareness among people around them about the condition, those suffering from the disorder eventually withdraw and isolate themselves from social interactions. This could further lead to slipping into depression," said Dr Meenakshi Moorjani Kasturi, consulting clinical psychologist, Clean Waters Centre for Mental Health and Well Being. Anxiety about an imaginary illness could trigger other anxieties, and it varies from person to person, she said.

."Being anxious about an illness is natural. But, when a person feels or people around you feel that the individual is not able to perform like he or she used to, or unable to pull off simple day-to-day tasks, it is time for them to seek help from a clinical psychologist or a psychiatrist," said Dr Meenakshi. The specialist said that most of the patients treated for this condition were middle-aged and geriatrics.

Dr Praveen Ankathi, senior consultant in the department of neuro-surgery, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, said that while some constantly sought information and reassurance, some slipped into isolation and avoidance behaviour. They can recover if their disorder is identified at an early stage.