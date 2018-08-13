BJP motormouth Raja Singh threatens lynching, announces resignation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP’s Raja Singh has done it again. The Goshamahal MLA on Sunday threatened violence, akin to mob lynching, by gau rakshaks if the State government did not take precautions to curb illegal slaughter in the days leading to Bakrid.

At the same time, he also announced that he had tendered his resignation letter to the State BJP chief because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah were ‘being blamed’ for his statements on a multitude of issues.

“We do not want the kind of violent atmosphere that we have seen in other states. However, if you do not install any check-posts outside the city and conduct raids in Old City where butchers have hidden cows and calves, there is a 200 per cent chance of mob lynching and violence,” Raja Singh said at a press conference on Sunday.

He alleged that TRS government was being coerced by AIMIM to rally for Muslim causes and that it was turning a blind eye towards illegal cow slaughter that was “widely prevalent”. Raja Singh claimed to have created a 1,000 strong team of gau rakshaks who have been deployed at every district and village of Vikarabad, Suryapet, Adilabad, Warangal and other places.

Raja Singh, who submitted his resignation to State BJP president K Laxman four days ago, made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday. In the letter Singh wrote, “I don’t want to trouble the party nor do I want to answer any of you for my actions to safeguard my mother cow. I am ready to do any such act to safeguard her.”

Ominous signs?

In an unrelated incident, a mob detained a truck carrying animals and assaulted the driver at Champapet in Saidabad.

As the vehicle carrying animals reached Champapet, some youngsters, posing as ‘cow protectors’ stopped the vehicle and assaulted the truck driver brutally. The condition of the victim is said to be serious.

Saidabad police, who received information about the transportation of animals, on reaching the spot, dispersed the mob. Later, Rachakonda police took the animals to police station for further action.