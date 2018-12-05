Telangana elections: BJP will rename Karimnagar if voted to power, says Yogi Adityanath

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/KARIMNAGAR: Names of popular cities and towns in the State will be renamed just like how Faizabad and Allahabad were changed to Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh, declared CM Yogi Adityanath. “If the BJP assumes power in the State, Karimnagar will be called as ‘Karipuram’ and Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’,” Adityanath said during his political meetings in the State.

Campaigning for the second time in the State, Adityanath while addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar said, “Karimnagar will be called as Karipuram if BJP assumes power and will take the aspirations of Telangana forward.” Further, at Nizamabad, Adityanath reiterated that “Hyderabad will be renamed as Bhagyanagar,” and added that “just like how we changed the name of Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj.”

Explaining the rationale, Adityanath observed: “Only BJP can do it (change names) because we will honour your history and culture and act accordingly,” to an excited audience in Nizamabad.

He held that Karimnagar has become akin to ISI and Naxal activities as the State government failed to address the issue of unemployment, security, and honour of the farmers.

‘Will send MIM into their hole’

Continuing his attack on the AIMIM, Adityanath said that the party is having all political parties by its clutches.

“The Congress, TDP, and TRS have only swindled away money and didn’t do any development work, they are only seen bowing to the MIM. But if BJP assumes power, MIM will have to go back to the hole it has come from,” said Adityanath as the audience in Nizamabad hailed his claim. I’ll not allow them to play with your emotions nor will I give them any scope to do injustice to you, he added. Taking on the Congress, TDP, and TRS, Adityanath said that the parties cannot be called “nationalists” as they have no motive of development on their agenda.

Earlier, the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya, and Mughalsarai Junction to Pt Deen Dhayal Upadhyay junction.