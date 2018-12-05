Home States Telangana

Telangana elections: BJP will rename Karimnagar if voted to power, says Yogi Adityanath

Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh Lodh, who was an MLA in the dissolved assembly, had on several occasions earlier said that BJP would aim to rename Hyderabad and other cities.

Published: 05th December 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/KARIMNAGAR: Names of popular cities and towns in the State will be renamed just like how Faizabad and Allahabad were changed to Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh, declared CM Yogi Adityanath. “If the BJP assumes power in the State, Karimnagar will be called as ‘Karipuram’ and Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’,” Adityanath said during his political meetings in the State. 

Campaigning for the second time in the State, Adityanath while addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar said, “Karimnagar will be called as Karipuram if BJP assumes power and will take the aspirations of Telangana forward.” Further, at Nizamabad, Adityanath reiterated that “Hyderabad will be renamed as Bhagyanagar,” and added that “just like how we changed the name of Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj.” 

Explaining the rationale, Adityanath observed: “Only BJP can do it (change names) because we will honour your history and culture and act accordingly,” to an excited audience in Nizamabad. 
He held that Karimnagar has become akin to ISI and Naxal activities as the State government failed to address the issue of unemployment, security, and honour of the farmers. 

‘Will send MIM into their hole’ 

Continuing his attack on the AIMIM, Adityanath said that the party is having all political parties by its clutches. 

“The Congress, TDP, and TRS have only swindled away money and didn’t do any development work, they are only seen bowing to the MIM. But if BJP assumes power, MIM will have to go back to the hole it has come from,” said Adityanath as the audience in Nizamabad hailed his claim. I’ll not allow them to play with your emotions nor will I give them any scope to do injustice to you, he added. Taking on the Congress, TDP, and TRS, Adityanath said that the parties cannot be called “nationalists” as they have no motive of development on their agenda. 

READ | India my father's country, nobody can force me to flee: Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier, the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya, and Mughalsarai Junction to Pt Deen Dhayal Upadhyay junction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Karimnagar Karipuram Bhagyanagar

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Aswini
    Mr. Yogi pls stop this nonsense of changing names
    1 day ago reply

  • Tauro
    This egg head is dreaming. let us se if BJP can pick up a dozen seats with his support. He can then name karimganj as his Karmaganj.This man is over rated because of his safforn robes and his influence is only in UP. In Karnataka he failed except in the coast where BJP is strong. Let us see where his preachings have reached in Telangana
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp