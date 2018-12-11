Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: People’s Front meets Governor to formalise alliance

A flurry of activity was witnessed here on Monday, a day ahead of the counting of votes in Telangana with the leaders of the People’s Front meeting  Governor ESL Narasimhan.

Published: 11th December 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC President Prof Kodandaram with other Prajakutami leaders coming out after meeting Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS/Sathya Keerthi)

By J Deepthi Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A flurry of activity was witnessed here on Monday, a day ahead of the counting of votes in Telangana with the leaders of the People’s Front meeting  Governor ESL Narasimhan. A team comprising  TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, TTDP president L Ramana, TJS  president Kodandaram, CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy and other senior leaders met the Governor requesting that their People’s Front, an alliance of four parties, be treated as a single political entity and be given the first opportunity to form the next government  if it gets more seats than the TRS in the event of a hung Assembly. The Front leaders told the Governor that the four opposition parties had entered into a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections together. 

READ | What Governor should do in  case of a hung house

“We have requested the Governor to first invite Congress-led People’s Front to form the government and prove majority in case our alliance gets more seats than TRS.  As People’s Front is a pre-poll alliance, according to Constitution it has the eligibility to be considered as a single largest  party.

We have submitted the documents proving pre-poll alliance of the People’s Front. As we are not sure, whether we will get an opportunity  to meet the Governor tomorrow or not, we met him today,”  Uttam Kumar Reddy told newsmen after meeting the Governor at  Raj  Bhavan. 

READ | Victory in Telangana will be our birthday gift to Sonia Gandhi: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Besides evolving various possibilities in case of hung Assembly, Congress High Command has already swung into action to keep its flock together. TPCC has already informed all its candidates that the Congress Legislature Party  (CLP) meeting will be held at 5 pm and directed all the winning candidates to attend the meeting. It is said that MLAs of all the alliance parties will also have to attend the meeting, to ensure that all the legislators are together and prevent them from being poached by others.  

READ | Will stand by TRS, says Owaisi after meeting K Chandrasekhar Rao

It is learnt that the Congress High Command is keeping  a close watch on the  developments in Telangana, along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where close contests are expected and Congress troubleshooters like Karnataka  minister DK Shivakumar, Jairam Ramesh and others have already been entrusted the job of dealing with a fractured mandate  like situation in Telangana.  Besides keeping its flock together, Congress is leaving no stone unturned to  woo independents and AIMIM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
People’s Front Telangana polls Uttam Kumar Reddy Hung Assembly ESL Narasimhan Telangana alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp