HYDERABAD: Congress leader SA Sampath Kumar (Alampur), who was expelled from the State Assembly, got the rare opportunity of addressing the AICC plenary session presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.The young leader, who is the only representative to speak on behalf of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in the plenary, during his address, mentioned about the way he and his colleague Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Nalgonda) were disqualified from the Assembly for alleged “misbehaviour” on March 12. Sampath said the TRS government in the State had been trying to stifle the voice of opposition parties, particularly the Congress.

“CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is ruling the State like a tyrant. He is ruthlessly suppressing the voice of the opposition parties and people’s organisations which are exposing his government failures. Telangana became a reality because of the magnanimous gesture of madam Sonia Gandhi, but now, CM KCR is projecting the Congress as the villain, which is unfair,” Sampath said.

During his speech, he mentioned about farmers’ suicides in Telangana and atrocities committed against Dalits in Sircilla. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who also attended the AICC plenary, later told media that he would submit a petition complaining about the alleged corruption in irrigation projects.