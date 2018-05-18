Home States Telangana

Telangana EAMCET Result 2018 tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAMCET Result 2018 will be declared tomorrow i.e. May 19 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS EAMCET results 2018 were conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad from May 2 to May 7.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 25% of the maximum marks to qualify in the TS EAMCET exam. The ranks will be calculated based on 75% EAMCET marks and 25% boards result. The answer keys were released last week. The ranks of the candidates would also be declared along with the marks secured by the candidates.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/

www.results.shiksha

https://www.results.shiksha/telangana/eamcet.htm

Steps to check TS EAMCET 2018 Results:

Step 1: Log on to the website - http://www.newindianexpress.com/ or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Click on the “View Results” link.

Step 3: Enter TS EAMCET

Registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: View TS EAMCET result and take clear print of it for future reference.

