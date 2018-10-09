Two months ahead of polls, Uttam Kumar Reddy sets Congress' ‘swearing-in’ date

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is over two months’ time for the State to go to polls, but TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has decided that none but the Congress will reign supreme.

The senior leader on Monday went as far as to announce the “swearing-in” date of the party: December 12, a day after the declaration of results.

Addressing a large gathering of women at a public meeting in Quthbullapur, Uttam accused caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of not finding even one woman eligible to be included in his Cabinet.

“Of the 1.90 crore women in Telangana, KCR finds not one eligible to be Minister. KCR has no right to ask women for votes. The TS government has completely neglected women. When the Congress forms the next government in Telangana and the Chief Minister is sworn in on December 12, we will provide all benefits to women. We will provide Rs 1 lakh grant to 6 lakh self-help groups within 100 days of coming to power,” a rather confident Uttam said to applause.