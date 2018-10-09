Will rebellion in Telangana Rashtra Samithi ever come to an end?

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The ruling TRS is very unhappy with its leaders from Patancheru constituency joining the Congress party. These members, who have been insisting on a change of candidate in Patancheru, have resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the Congress.

TRS state secretary Sapanadev, Patnacheru constituency in-charge Gali Anil Kumar, party senior leader Ramulu, Balreddy and others opposed the candidature of sitting MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy from the beginning. But the party leadership’s decision to field Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru again even after stiff opposition has upset these leaders.

They said they would support any other candidate except Mahipal Reddy. Irrigation Minister Harish Rao tried to pacify the leaders but in vain. They waited with the hope that the party would change its decision, but when nothing happened they resigned from the TRS and joined Congress.

All these leaders have pledged to work with Congress and defeat Mahipal Reddy in the elections. Senior leader J Ramulu, who is from Vaddara community, held a meeting with his community people and decided to support Congress party.

The move by the party leaders has disturbed the ruling party. Though they put up a brave front saying that they would win the elections but however they are worried with the prevailing situation. Sapanadev and Balreddy who joined the Congress, have a considerable clout among the people in the constituency and J Ramulu and Gali Anil Kumar are financially strong.

However, the group joining the Congress would only create new issues for the opposition party, which has been struggling to decide their candidate from a long list of aspirants.

Meanwhile, former MLA Nandishwar Goud, who switched loyalties to BJP a year ago, is reportedly in touch with Congress leadership to field him against TRS candidate Mahipal Reddy.